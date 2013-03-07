Walmart Shopper Allegedly Wielded Gun When Store Rejected Her Dollar-Off Coupon

Mary Frances Alday allegedly waved her gun at store employees outside a Florida Walmart.

Photo: Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office

A 61-year-old shopper allegedly waved a Smith & Wesson at a Walmart manager after the store rejected her dollar-off Internet coupon, TheSmokingGun reported.Mary Frances Alday allegedly flew into a rage at the Florida store when assistant manager Tracy Stockslager rejected the coupon, according to an offence report from the the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office.



She allegedly called the manager a “b—-” and rammed her with a shopping cart, police said.

When the manager said she was going to get Alday’s licence plate number, Alday allegedly threatened, “If you follow me, I have something for you in my car.”

As the manager and several other employees gathered in the store’s doorway, Alday allegedly whipped out her loaded Smith & Wesson .38 revolver and waved it around, the police report says.

She then allegedly pointed it all the employees and said, “I have something for y’all.” The Walmart workers say they ran back into the store in fear, according to the police report.

