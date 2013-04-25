Here's How You Can See 'Man Of Steel' A Day Before It Hits theatres

Want to be among the first to see “Man of Steel”?



Walmart will be selling tickets for advance screenings to the film.

The retailer has paired with Warner Bros. to give customers early access to the film a day ahead of its June release.

Stores will exclusively sell tickets May 18 starting at 8 a.m. in more than 3,700 Walmart locations.

Moviegoers will be able to choose between 2D and 3D screenings and there will be a limit of four tickets per visit.

This appears to be the first time a major studio has partnered with a retailer to sell advance movie tickets.

Here’s what the early passes for ‘Man of Steel’ will look like.

Customers will

also receive a code to pre-order a Blu-ray Combo pack or HD Digital download of the film with exclusive content along with a free digital comic book written by “Man of Steel” screenwriter, David S. Goyer.Screenings will take place June 13 at 7 p.m. at select local theatres.

“Man of Steel” hits theatres the following day at midnight.

So if you want to skip out on a late showing Thursday evening, the Walmart deal may be more appealing.

To find participating Walmart locations head HERE.

