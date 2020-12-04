Walmart is giving its frontline workers a holiday bonus up to $300 and extending its COVID-19 leave policy

Walmart

Walmart is rolling out $US700 million in bonuses to workers this holiday season, the company announced Thursday.

Part-time, full-time, and temporary employees working at Walmart’s stores, distribution centres, and fulfillment centres are all eligible.

It’s the company’s fourth cash bonus paid to associates since the start of the pandemic.

The company is also extending its COVID-19 leave policy through July.

Walmart and Sam’s Club are rolling out $US700 million in special cash bonuses for frontline workers ahead of the holiday season, Walmart announced Thursday.

Part-time workers will receive an extra $US150 and full-time workers will receive $US300 in their December 24 paycheck, the company said. It’s Walmart’s fourth round of special cash bonuses for frontline workers since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country,” said John Furner, Walmart US’s president and CEO, in a statement. “Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognise their efforts.”

The retail giant also announced that it would be extending its COVID-19 leave policy through July. In March, the company announced that it would be providing up to two weeks of pay for associates who contract COVID-19 or are mandated to quarantine.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart has done strong sales, in-store and online. In November, the company’s earnings beat analyst expectations, with online orders jumping 79% and in-store sales increasing over 6%, according to prior Business Insider reporting.

Meanwhile, grocery workers across the country have faced increased risks. Last spring, Walmart had to temporarily close three of its Massachusetts locations after a store in Worcester had 81 employees test positive, a store in Quincy saw 23 employees test positive, and an associate died of COVID-19, according to FOX Business.

The US’s top retailers earned an extra $US16.9 billion in profit this year over last and passed on an average of $US1.11 an hour to workers, an analysis from the Brookings Institution found. Amazon has also said it would give frontline workers $US150 and $US300 bonuses in December, and Lowe’s has promised workers the same amount too.

