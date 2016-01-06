Walmart is recalling 90,000 pounds of beef

Walmart is recalling nearly 90,000 pounds of beef that could be contaminated with “extraneous wood materials,” according to the USDA.

The recall affects Sam’s Choice Black Angus Vidalia Onion frozen beef patties, which come in boxes of six patties.

The recalled items were produced between November 19, 2015, and December 9, 2015, and have use-by dates of May 17, 2016 and June 6, 2016.

The USDA is advising consumers who may have purchased the patties to throw them away or return them to Walmart.

The patties were produced by Huisken Meat Company based in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses due to consumption of the products.

