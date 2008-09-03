Walmart's (WMT) Next Stop On Way To World Domination: Southeast Asia

The best times of US growth for Walmart (WMT) are behind them. Not only is the American consumer strapped, WMT is also running out of places to put Walmarts. But there’s still room overseas.



Next stop on the way to Walmart’s world domination? Southeast Asia. Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand all offer major growth potential.

In Q2, Walmart’s international sales grew 17% year-over-year, twice as fast as the domestic business (9%), and now accounts for about 25% of Walmart’s revenue. International growth will surely be the most significant driver for WMT in the future, but the strengthening dollar will cut into this growth rate. The weakening global economy will also likely act as a drag. All of which suggests that Walmart’s recent stock run may not have much farther to go.

Credit Suisse, for one, believes it’s time to start dialling down expectations:

Although the international business continues to expand its presence within Wal-Mart’s operations, a drop in inflation rates or a strengthening dollar coupled with more difficult comparisons in the second half of FY09 could start to hold down the accelerated pace in sales growth Wal-Mart has experienced during the 1st half of this year.

