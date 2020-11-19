Walmart is rolling out COVID testing for all workers in New Mexico, requiring employees to get tested every 2 weeks

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images Walmart is offering free, mandatory testing for workers in New Mexico.

The retailer worked with New Mexico Gov. Lujan-Grisham to create a plan to provide tests for all Walmart workers in the state every two weeks.

“We are hopeful that increased testing data will help officials as they work to manage this health crisis,” Walmart said.

While the new program is limited to New Mexico, it makes Walmart the first major retailer to roll out mandatory testing for workers.

Walmart is rolling out free, mandatory testing to all workers in New Mexico.

The company confirmed its plan to offer testing for all Walmart associates in New Mexico every two weeks to Business Insider on Wednesday.

“In coordination with Governor Lujan-Grisham, and in response to the state’s recent public health order, we have devised a plan to provide tests for all Walmart associates in New Mexico every two weeks,” Walmart said in a statement.

“We are hopeful that increased testing data will help officials as they work to manage this health crisis,” the statement continues. “New Mexico has been hit hard by the virus and we want to continue to partner with the state to do our part, while continuing to serve the critical food needs of the state’s residents.”



While meat packing companies such as Tyson Foods have rolled out mandatory testing for employees, few retailers are doing the same. Grocery giant Kroger was one of the first major retailers to offer free testing for workers, rolling out free at-home COVID tests in July.

New Mexico has seen a significant surge in COVID-19 cases. Last week, Gov. Lujan-Grisham passed an order banning non-essential in-person activities, shutting down in-person operations at places such as gyms, restaurants, and offices.

On Tuesday, New Mexico state health officials announced 28 new deaths, bringing the total for the state to 1,264. Health officials instructed all New Mexicans “to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare.”

“Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19,” officials said in a statement. “Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.”

Ben Gilbert contributed reporting to this article.

