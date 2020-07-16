Walmart will now require shoppers to wear face masks in all its 5,000 stores

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images Walmart is now requiring face masks in all stores.

Walmart announced Wednesday that it will require all customers to wear face masks in its more than 5,000 stores and clubs.

The new requirement will be enforced by employees stationed at store entrances.

Walmart began requiring face masks for its employees in April, and at the time, said it would encourage shoppers to wear the coverings.

Walmart said Wednesday that it will start requiring shoppers to wear face masks in all its stores starting July 20.

The new requirement, which applies to more than 5,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores, will be enforced by employees stationed at store entrances.

Walmart chief operating officer Dacona Smith described the new rule as a “simple step to help keep you safe” in a blog post explaining the reasoning behind the change.

“We know some people have differing opinions on this topic,” Smith wrote. “We also recognise the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC.”

With the new requirement, Walmart joins a growing list of retailers – including Starbucks, Costco, and Best Buy – that are creating and enforcing their own mask rules.

Employees stationed at store entrances will enforce the new mask requirement



Smith said the company has created a new employee role of “health ambassador” in its Walmart stores to help enforce the face mask requirement.

“Our ambassadors will receive special training to help make the process as smooth as possible for customers,” Smith wrote. “The ambassadors, identifiable by their black polo shirts, will work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution. We are currently considering different solutions for customers when this requirement takes effect on July 20.”

The company is also training employees to handle cases where shoppers may have medical reasons that prevent them from being able to wear a face mask.

“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering,” Smith wrote. “Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.”

Stores will shift to using a single entrance to ensure compliance with the new rule.

Walmart began requiring its employees to wear face masks in April. At the time, the company said it would encourage shoppers to wear the coverings, as well.

Since then, a number of state and local governments have mandated masks in public. About 65% of Walmart stores currently require face masks, in compliance with those mandates.

Surveys show broad support for face-mask mandates



Surveys show there is broad public support for face mask requirements in stores. A recent Harris Poll survey found 76% of Americans believe businesses should create and enforce their own mask requirement policies.

But at stores and restaurants across the US, a disturbing trend has emerged with opponents of mask-wearing mandates lashing out against retail workers.

Videos have gone viral in recent weeks showing shoppers shouting at employees and destroying store displays in defiance of face-mask rules, as Business Insider’s Kate Taylor has reported.

In some cases, these public displays of opposition have turned violent. In June, a McDonald’s customers assaulted a 19-year-old employee after they were asked to wear a mask.

