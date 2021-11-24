Walmart took down more than a dozen listings of ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shirts that were being sold on its website by third-party suppliers

At press time, Walmart’s online store still showed several product listings for ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ t-shirts. Screengrab/Walmart

A third-party seller listed several shirts on Walmart.com with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” on them.

The right-wing rallying cry has been popularized as a coded insult for President Joe Biden.

Walmart told Insider that the items do not comply with Walmart policies, and have been removed.

Walmart has taken down several listings of “Let’s Go Brandon” apparel on its online store that was being sold by a third-party seller.

Insider’s search of Walmart’s online listings on Wednesday showed that more than a dozen shirt designs in different colors, all bearing the coded insult against President Joe Biden, were being sold on the site. The products included a $US19.99 ($AU28) women’s t-shirt with an image of the president eating ice cream, along with the words “Merry Christmas” and “Let’s Go Brandon.” Also on sale was a $US21.99 ($AU31) long-sleeved shirt with the American flag and the slogan.

While not an epithet per se, the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” has made its way into popular culture and been used as a censor-friendly replacement for the phrase “Fuck Joe Biden.”

Most of the ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shirts listed on Walmart’s site were being sold and produced by apparel-maker Wild Bobby, a US-based apparel store. Insider saw that Wild Bobby’s website currently lists 64 items emblazoned with the slogan, including sweaters with former President Donald Trump’s face on them.

But Wild Bobby also sells apparel on the other end of the political spectrum, including a tee emblazoned with the image of former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Black Lives Matter-sloganed tees.

Insider has reached out to Wild Bobby for comment.

A Walmart spokesperson told Insider that the “Let’s Go Brandon” items are being removed from its online store.

“Like other major online retailers, we operate an online marketplace that allows outside third-party sellers to offer merchandise to customers through our eCommerce platform,” the spokesperson said. “We have reviewed these third-party marketplace products and they will be removed because they do not comply with our policies.”

The Walmart Marketplace is advertised by the company as being a “curated community of respectful, professional sellers.” The company charges a 15% referral fee for apparel and accessories sold on its platform. The size of the Walmart Marketplace reached 50,000 sellers in July 2020 and doubled within 12 months to reach 100,000 third-party sellers this July.

Walmart notes on its website that it “regularly reviews seller performance” for parties that sell items on its marketplace. Walmart also has requirements for its suppliers that prohibit certain products from being sold on its site, including offensive products that are explicit, obscene, or derogatory.