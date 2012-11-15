Walmart's Q3 Sales Were Weak

Photo: Walmart Stores/Flickr

Walmart just announced its Q3 financial results.Click here for LIVE updates >



The big box retailer reported earnings of $1.08 per share, which was slightly better than the $1.07 per share expected by analysts. This was up from $0.97 in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue was a bit light, coming in at $113.9 billion versus estimates for $114.9 billion.

U.S. comparable store sales excluding gas climbed 1.7 per cent. Analysts were looking for a 2.3 per cent gain.

Bloomberg reports that management raised the low end of their earnings guidance range. They now expect to earn $4.88-$4.93 per share for the full year. However, the analysts were looking for $4.94 per share.

SEE ALSO: 22 Companies That Are Addicted To Walmart >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.