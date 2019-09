Walmart’s Q1 financial results are out.



Earnings per share came in at $1.14 per share, which was right in line with expectations.

However, sales are looking weak.

Comparable store sales excluding fuel fell by 1.4%. Analysts were looking for a 0.1% decline.

More to come…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.