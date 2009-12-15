Walmart Hopes It's Found Amazon's Acchiles' Heel

Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN) have been competing fiercely for online sales for years now.



Yet this Christmas, Walmart plans to hit Amazon especially hard in the online retailer’s achilles heel — delivery time.

WSJ: Customers who buy some of the more than 1.5 million products on Walmart.com can have them shipped free to a local Wal-Mart, where new service desks at the front of some stores make it easier for shoppers to retrieve their stuff. On the outskirts of Chicago, it is testing a radical new concept: a drive-through window, similar to those found at pharmacies and fast-food restaurants, where shoppers can pick up their Internet orders.

“There was a time when the online and offline businesses were viewed as being different,” said Walmart.com Chief Executive Raul Vazquez. “Now we are realising that we actually have a physical advantage thanks to our thousands of stores, and we can use it to become No. 1 online.” Heading into Christmas, the company said 40% of its online orders are being delivered through stores.

