Walmart manufacturer recalls more than 21,000 pounds of pizza that may have been contaminated with listeria

One of Walmart’s most popular frozen pizzas might be contaminated with listeria.

The Marketside Extra Large Supreme 16-inch pizza, produced exclusively for Walmart and sold for $US7.93, was recalled by its manufacturer on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that 21,200 pounds of the frozen pizza product, which is made by RBR Meat Company and sold at Walmart, may be contaminated with L. monocytogenes. This bacteria causes listeriosis, a serious infection that can be fatal for older adults, pregnant women, and people with weaker immune systems.

There have not yet been any reported cases of illness or bad reactions to the product. The issue was discovered during a sampling test conducted by the manufacturer.

Listeria symptoms, such as high fever, stiffness, and nausea, typically appear a few days to a few weeks after eating the contaminated item. Consumers are advised to seek medical attention if these flu-like symptoms continue.

The FSIS has warned customers to throw out any of these frozen pizzas immediately.

This week Whole Foods pulled soft cheeses

made with raw, unpasteurized milk by Vulto Creamery from its stores in the Northeast after a listeria outbreak in the creamery’s cheese was linked to two deaths and six illnesses.

