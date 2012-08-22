Here's A Way To Save A Bunch Of Money On iTunes Purchases Right Now

Photo: Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Walmart is selling $100 iTunes gift cards for $80, reports Slashgear.The $100 credit is good towards music, movies, apps, and anything else in the iTunes store.



Not a bad deal!

The credit is delivered via email. If you want to buy one, head over to Walmart’s website right here.

UPDATE: Walmart’s site currently says that this offer is “not available at this time.” We’re staying tuned for more…

