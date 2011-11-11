Walmart Is Using Pop-Up Stores To Get People To Go To Its Website Instead of Amazon

Photo: Flickr

Walmart is putting up a pair of pop-up stores in California with the sole purpose of promoting its website to folks scurrying around malls in anticipation of the holiday rush, according to the FT.The stores will be branded for Walmart.com, filled with select electronics and toys and computers on display tables (think Apple store, says the FT).



It’s an important signal from the world’s largest retailer for massive brick-and-mortar stores everywhere. Stores like Walmart are trying to figure out ways to retain consumers as they continue to switch back-and-forth between online and in-store purchases.

And these pop-up stores aren’t all it’s doing. Walmart is opening a 100-person innovation lab out in India, which will work in “trying to improve how its customers buy on the Internet,” reports the Economic Times.

It shows that Walmart knows that it’s falling behind in the online retail space — a world where Amazon reigns supreme.

