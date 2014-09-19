REPORT: Wal-Mart Mexico Hosted An In-Store Cockfight

Wal-Mart Mexico is under fire for allegedly hosting a cockfight in one of its stores to promote a soda company.

The retailer could face fines of as much as 96,000 pesos ($7,240) if Wal-Mart Mexico, or Walmex, is found responsible, according to a local government official interviewed by Bloomberg. Betting on cockfights is illegal in the city of Boca del Rio, where the alleged incident took place.

Outraged animal rights activists posted pictures of the Sept. 15 event on social media and demanded action against the retailer.

Shame on you @Walmart celebrating Mexico’s independence day with animal cruelty. Cockfight at Boca del Rio’s store pic.twitter.com/ZtNrWDyt0q

— Diego Cobo (@DCecol) September 16, 2014

Walmex spokesman Antonio Ocaranza told Bloomberg that the event was not technically a cockfight because the birds weren’t hurt or “armed with blades” and no bets were made.

“It wasn’t a cockfight,” Ocaranza said. “There wasn’t anything that would be in violation of any game regulations.”

The company has until Sept. 24 to prove that it wasn’t a cockfight before the city considers fines as punishment.

We’ve reached out to Wal-Mart for more details and will update when we know more.

