Walmart Permanently Slashes The Price Of The IPhone 5S And IPhone 5C

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images The new iPhone 5C is displayed during an Apple product announcement at the Apple campus on September 10, 2013 in Cupertino, California. The company launched the new iPhone 5C model that will run iOS 7 is made from hard-coated polycarbonate and comes in various colours and the iPhone 5S that features fingerprint recognition security.

Walmart is cutting the price of the iPhone, according to Engadget.

The entry-level (16 GB) iPhone 5S will cost $US99 with a two-year contract contract. The entry-level (16 GB) iPhone 5C will cost $US29 with a two-year contract.

Walmart has run deals in the past, but this discount is permanent.

The iPhone 6 is expected to be out in September. This usually leads to a slow down in iPhone sales since people can usually hold out for two more months.

The iPhone 6 is expected to be a significant upgrade.

Apple will reportedly deliver a two bigger models. The current iPhone has a 4-inch screen. The iPhone 6 is expected to have a 4.7-inch screen and a 5.5-inch screen.

So, if you have an iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, or even an iPhone 5, you may be asking yourself if it’s worth taking advantage of this Walmart deal.

Here is my advice. If you can wait, then wait. The price of an iPhone 5S will not be higher in September. At that point, you’ll be able to see the big screen phones and make a decision for yourself.

However, if you’re impatient, go to Walmart. Try using the internet on a Samsung S5 phone and a Galaxy Note III phone. If you like those big screens, then wait until September. If you think they’re too big, and too hard to handle, then you should just buy an iPhone 5S.

The iPhone 5S is a great phone. Based on everything we’ve read, the bigger screen is the only major modification coming the iPhone 6.

