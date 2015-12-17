Walmart customers shocked as secret donors pay off $185,000 in layaway tabs

Anonymous donors are paying off hundreds of thousands of dollars in layaway balances at Walmart.

One donor wrote checks on Tuesday to completely pay off the layaway tabs at two Cleveland, Ohio stores, ABC 5 reports. The check at one store came to nearly $70,000, and the other check totaled $36,000.

A second donor paid the $79,000 tab at a Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania store on Monday, WCHS TV reports.

Customers were floored when they came to the Northeast Ohio stores to find their layaway items — which included toys and flat-screen TVs — were covered.

“I just cried,” customer Cathie Cromwell said of the gift in an interview with ABC 5. “It’s amazing someone would have this much compassion during the Christmas season to help us. To help people who maybe wouldn’t have had Christmas.”

Both donors told the Walmart stores that they wanted to remain anonymous.

Walmart customer Penny Geedy told WCHS TV that she wasn’t sure if she was going to be able to pay off her layaway presents this year.

“It’s great to see this,” Geedy said. “I was worried if I was going to get all my checks in time to pick up the presents.”

