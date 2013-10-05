And Now Walmart Is Selling The IPhone 5C For Just $US45

A price war has broken out over Apple’s iPhone 5C.

Earlier today we noted that Best Buy is going to sell the iPhone 5C for $US50 this weekend.

Well, Radio Shack is planning on selling the 5C for $US45 through the end of October.

Not to be outdone by either, Walmart will sell the 5C for $US45 on a two-year contract through the end of the year, says MarketWatch.

The 5C is basically last year’s iPhone with a colourful plastic casing. Apple sells it for $US100 on a contract. At $US100, it’s not worth buying the 5C over the 5S.

For $US45, though, if you don’t really need the latest and greatest features, it’s definitely worth saving $US155 to go with the 5S over the 5C.

