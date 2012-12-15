Walmart Is Selling The iPhone 5 For Just $127

Photo: AP

In an unprecedented move, Walmart has cut the price of the entry level iPhone 5 to $127, 9 To 5 Mac reports.It’s also selling the iPhone 4S for $47 and the third generation iPad for $399.



Typically, the entry level iPhone 5 costs $199 and the iPhone 4S costs $99.

You have to go to Walmart stores to get the discount. The deal runs for 30 days.

We’re not sure what’s going on with these discounts, but they’re great deals.

If we had to guess, we’d say Walmart is willing to take a $72 loss on sales to get more people in its stores.

That said, for investors worried about iPhone sales, this isn’t a great sign. If demand was strong, Walmart probably wouldn’t need discounts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.