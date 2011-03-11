Walmart Is Creating Express Stores To Solve Shoppers' Nightmare Experiences

We do love those low prices.

At last, Walmart is trying to find a solution for its horrendous shopping experience.Bloomberg Businessweek says Walmart is coming out with smaller, “express” stores that are one-tenth the size of current warehouses.



Now that companies like Amazon and Overstock are making online shopping quick and painless, it makes sense for Walmart to revisit its notoriously overwhelming stores if they want to remain competitive.

Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners in Connecticut says, “Walmart’s U.S. store fleet is designed for yesterday’s retail wars. If it wants to capture their rightful share of today’s shopping trips they have to have a smaller format. God bless supercenters, but they are not designed to get in and out of within five minutes.”

The first express store will be built in Arkansas; construction begins March 16th. Expect about 40 of these to pop up in 2011, with the first expected to open in May.

