Walmart Is Becoming The Best Place To Buy Beer

Wal-Mart is quietly becoming a popular destination for buying beer,

according to Renee Dudley at Bloomberg, who writes that the company aims to double sales by 2016.

The company is well on the way to success, Cameron Smith, who owns an executive search firm that works with Wal-Mart’s suppliers, told Dudley.

“They’re getting there quick,” Smith told Bloomberg. “Everyone in the supplier community is on cloud nine, riding high and adding to their staff.”

The company is driving sales with discounts on more than 50 brands.

