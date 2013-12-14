You Can Buy The IPhone 5C For $US27

REUTERS/Adrees Latif Apple iPhone 5c phones are pictured at the Apple retail store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, New York, September 20, 2013.

Beginning today, Walmart will be offering a great discount for Apple products.

The iPhone 5C will be discounted for $US27 from its selling price of $US99. Its more expensive cousin, the iPhone 5s, will be sold for $US127 cutting $US72 from $US199. Both discounts require signing a two year contract.

The other Apple items being discounted at Walmart are a 16GB iPad Mini which will come with a $US50 gift card. If you decide you would rather go on a iTunes shopping spree, you can take $US5 off a $US30 package of iTunes gift cards.

Before you venture to the closest store near you, there is one important thing to remember. These iPhones are only being sold at Walmart Supercenters. The regular version of the stores do not carry these devices. However, the 5c isn’t selling out quickly at the stores I spoke with so there is no rush.

