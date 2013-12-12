Walmart Will Cut The IPhone 5C Price On Friday To Just $US27

According

to the L.A. Times, Walmart will start a big holiday sale for one of Apple’s new iPhones on Friday.

The iPhone 5c will be sold for $US27 on a two-year contract, down from its selling price of $US99. While Walmart’s Black Friday sale which dropped the price of iPhone 5c down to $US45 with a gift card, this is a great price for Apple’s smartphone.

It’s no secret that this version of Apple’s most popular product has not been selling well. Two months ago, Reuters reported that Apple told its manufacturing partners to reduce the amount of orders in the final months of the year. This may be a great chance for Walmart to unload the cheap, plastic phone from its shelves.

The retail giant is slashing the costs of several other Apple products too. The iPhone 5s will be on sale for $US127 with a two year contract, dropping from $US199. Buying a 16GB iPad Mini will come with a $US50 gift card while $US30 iTunes gift cards will be sold for $US25.

The sale starts Friday at 8 a.m. and lasts until Dec. 24.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.