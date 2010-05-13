How Apple Will Sell Millions More iPads This Year

The iPad should be available for sale at Walmart later this year, according to Walmart SVP of entertainment, Gary Severson.



Speaking with Bloomberg, Gary says, “We anticipate being able to have the iPad later this year.” Walmart sells iPods, so this isn’t exactly a stunner.

With rivals promising to release iPad challengers later this year, getting the iPad into the biggest retail operation in the world is obviously good for Apple.

