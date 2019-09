Walmart just came out with earnings, and it was a miss. The company also cut its outlook.

Here’s the reason. While the US market is doing ok, the international scene stunk up the joint.

Operating income joint in the US grew 5.2% in the quarter. International? 1.3%.

For more on the earnings, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.