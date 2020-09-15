Walmart says it's still in talks with TikTok as an Oracle deal moves forward

VCG/VCG via Getty Images; Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images ByteDance CEO Zhang Yiming, left, and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon.

Oracle has edged out Microsoft in negotiations for ByteDance-owned TikTok in a deal that’s under review by the US government.

Walmart, which had been working with Microsoft on a TikTok bid, says it’s still in talks with ByteDance.

“Walmart continues to have an interest in a TikTok investment and continues discussions with ByteDance leadership and other interested parties,” Walmart said.

Walmart says it’s still in talks with TikTok, even as Oracle’s proposed deal with the video app moves forward.

“Walmart continues to have an interest in a TikTok investment and continues discussions with ByteDance leadership and other interested parties,” the company said in a statement. “We know that any approved deal must satisfy all regulatory and national security concerns.”

Walmart would not comment further on its discussions with ByteDance, which owns TikTok.

Walmart had originally been working with Microsoft on a bid to acquire part of TikTok’s operations.

Oracle edged out Microsoft in negotiations for the video app, however, and confirmed Monday that it has agreed to be ByteDance’s “trusted technology provider” in the US.

The proposed deal is now under review by the US government.

In a recent statement concerning its interest in TikTok, Walmart said the app could provide “an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses.”

“The way TikTok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets,” the Walmart statement said.

