Walmart will start making local deliveries for Home Depot through its new GoLocal service

Walmart and Home Depot are teaming up. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images and Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Walmart’s GoLocal delivery service business just announced its first client: The Home Depot.

The Arkansas-based company recently announced the launch of GoLocal in August.

Walmart will work to provide “fast and reliable local delivery” for the home improvement retailer.

In August, the Arkansas-based retail giant introduced Walmart GoLocal, a commercialized delivery platform. Under that new service, Walmart will get a “ping” whenever a customer places an order with a business using Walmart GoLocal. Walmart will then dispatch a driver to fulfill the order. The service has been described as “white-label,” meaning that clients’ branding will take precedence. Walmart executives have touted the move as another opportunity to capitalize on the company’s massive footprint and establish an alternative revenue stream and profit pool.

As the world’s largest home improvement retailer, Home Depot is a major get for Walmart’s new delivery service business. Home Depot is counting on Walmart GoLocal to bolster its scheduled same-day and next-day delivery offerings for products like “tools, fasteners, paint and other supplies that easily fit in a car.” The home improvement company will start off using Walmart GoLocal in a few select markets, “with plans to expand to multiple markets across the country by the end of the year,” according to a statement from Walmart.

“The Home Depot is continuously working to give customers the most convenient shopping experience in home improvement, and that includes providing a wide range of fast and reliable delivery options,” Stephanie Smith, senior Home Depot vice president of supply chain said in a statement sent to Insider. “This partnership brings us even closer to our goal of offering same-day or next-day delivery to 90 percent of the US population.”

The move also comes as Home Depot seeks to expand its e-commerce capabilities, with delivery, scheduled delivery, and buy-online pick-up-in-store options for customers. The company said it posted a 86% spike in online sales in 2020. After opening a massive new distribution center in Dallas in 2020, a spokesperson for the retailer said that it was working to “reach our goal of same day/next day delivery to 90% of the US.”

“We’re honored to work with The Home Depot in our shared goal of making fast and reliable local delivery available in every community we serve, including rural and suburban areas, where we both have a strong retail presence,” president and CEO of Walmart US, John Furner, said in a statement sent to Insider. “We’re excited to welcome The Home Depot as Walmart GoLocal’s first retail client and look forward to helping power their local delivery efforts.”