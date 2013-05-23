Walmart Hired A Former Bush Advisor As Its New PR Exec [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Walmart hired Dan Bartlett to be its new EVP of corporate affairs. Before taking the position, the 41-year old ran PR firm Hill & Knowlton’s U.S. division. But his real resume-maker is when he worked on George W. Bush’s gubernatorial and presidential campaigns.

Eminem is suing Facebook over allegations that the tech giant used the rapper’s song “Under The Influence” in its new Facebook Home ad without permission or compensation.

Dish Network is down to unnamed finalists in its search for a digital agency. Adweek reports that AKQA, Razorfish, and Havas Worldwide are suspected to be in the running. It’s unclear if incumbent Booyah Advertising is still under consideration.

Y&R is celebrating its 90th birthday in a way that would baffle most people that age — it’s asking people to tweet under the hashtag #advertisingis between 2 and 2:30 today to see their tweet in a big Times Square billboard.

Newsweek’s digital relaunch has a big ad sponsorship plan.

Joe Carusu is leaving Doner after 20 years. No word on where he’s going or who’s replacing him.

BBDO NY and LatinWorks created a new PSA for Autism Speaks.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

There’s A Huge Flaw In Yahoo’s Monetization Plan For Tumblr

What Jif Peanut Butter Had To Say About GIF’s Official Pronunciation

Gwyneth Paltrow On Why Getting Paid $2 Million To Be A Brand Ambassador Is The ‘Perfect’ Job

What Abercrombie & Fitch Ads Would Look Like With Plus-Size Models

How Dove’s ‘Real Beauty Sketches’ Became The Most Viral Video Ad Of All Time

Samsung’s New Ad Campaign: Men Are Idiots

This Is What Twitter’s New Groupon-Style Ad Product Looks Like

How Prada Grew Its Brand Value Faster Than Any Other Last Year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.