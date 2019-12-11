Walmart's growth has exploded over the last decade. Here's how much it has changed since 2009.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Walmart has gotten a new CEO and a new outlook on e-commerce since 2009.

Walmart has been a major player in the world of retail for decades. Today, the Arkansas-based chain is the biggest retailer in the world.

But the past 10 years have also have brought about some particularly big changes. As the decade comes to an end, Business Insider reviewed Walmart’s financial statements from 2019 and 2009 to get a clear sense of how the retailer has adapted over time.

Walmart has been able to boost its e-commerce capabilities in response to the rise of competitors like Amazon, all the while growing bigger and bigger.

Here’s a look back at some of the changes that Walmart has undergone in the past decade:

In 2019, Walmart saw net sales of $US510.3 billion …

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Source: Walmart

… up considerably from $US401.244 billion in net sales in 2009.

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Source: Walmart

As of 2019, Walmart employs over 2.2 million people around the world.

Julio Cortez/AP Images

Source: Walmart

That’s a jump from 2009, back when Walmart’s workforce numbered 2.1 million employees.

Jeff Mitchell / Reuters

Source: Walmart

Back in 2009, Walmart shoppers could order products on the chain’s website.

Stephanie Keith / Stringer / Getty Images

But today, Walmart’s e-commerce business is a huge component of the company, helmed by Jet.com founder Marc Lore.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Source: Walmart

The company’s e-commerce segment has made a number of key acquisitions since 2009, buying up brands like Jet.com, Flipkart, Moosejaw, Bonobos, and Shoes.com.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Source: Walmart

Walmart’s delivery capabilities have also come a long way since 2009. As of January 2019, 800 Walmart locations offer grocery delivery options.

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

Source: Walmart

Back in January 2009, Mike Duke succeeded Lee Scott to become Walmart’s CEO.

Sarah Conard/Reuters Mike Duke.

Source: Walmart, Walmart

At the time, Doug McMillon was serving as the CEO of Walmart’s international division.

Gareth Patterson / AP Images Doug McMillon.

Source: Walmart

In late 2013, the company’s board of directors appointed McMillon to the board and announced that he would take over from Duke in February 2014.

Mark Lennihan / AP Images Doug McMillon.

Source: Walmart, Walmart

As of 2009, Walmart ran stores in 16 countries, including the United States.

Tom Murray / Business Insider

Source: Walmart

Since then, the retailer has only expanded its global reach. Walmart now operates stores in 27 countries around the world, including the United States.

David J. Phillip/AP Images

Source: Walmart

Since 2009, Walmart has accrued subsidiaries in India and African countries like Uganda, South Africa, and Tanzania.

Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Reuters

Source: Walmart

In one of the biggest testaments to Walmart’s continued growth, Exxon Mobil Corporation beat out the retailer for the top spot of the Fortune 500 list in 2009.

Lisa Poole / AP Images

Source: Fortune

Today, Walmart occupies the top spot.

Gunnar Rathbun/AP Images for Walmart

Source: Fortune

