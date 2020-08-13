I tried the $10 Walmart jeans that are all over TikTok, and they're surprisingly similar to a more expensive pair I already own

Celia Fernandez/Insider The Walmart George Men’s Regular Fit Jeans are worth the hype they are getting on TikTok.

People on TikTok are having fun styling the George Men’s Regular Fit Jeans from Walmart.

The jeans cost $US10.44 and are available in three washes and 32 sizes.

I tried the Walmart jeans and found that they can easily be dressed up or down.

TikTok is a great place to find fashion inspiration – and the latest trend will cost you just over $US10.

People have recently taken to the social-media platform to show off their love for the George Men’s Regular Fit Jeans from Walmart, which cost $US10.44 and are available in three washes and 32 sizes.

Some TikTok users are even getting creative with the affordable pants by using shoelaces to tighten the waist or ripping them up to create a destroyed denim look.

I ordered a pair of the $US10 Walmart jeans to see what all the hype is about

The first hurdle I encountered was trying to figure out what men’s size to order. I normally wear between a women’s size 14 to 16 in jeans, so I knew my waist size would be between a 35 and 36. Since I’m 5-foot-7, I thought a 32-inch length might be the best option.

Although the light-wash jeans are the ones going viral on TikTok, I’m not a huge fan of the way the colour looks on me, so I went for the medium wash instead.

Walmart The George Men’s Regular Fit Jeans retail for $US10.44

My first thought after trying them on was that these jeans are as great as TikTok users say

I knew I was going to love them from the moment I put them on because they are beyond comfortable, despite being a bit snug around my thighs. A lot of TikTok users have said that the jeans fit loose around their waists, but I didn’t run into that problem.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The Walmart jeans were a bit too long on me and snug around my thighs.

I would recommend taking the time to actually measure your pant length instead of just guessing. The jeans are meant to fit baggier at the bottom, but I didn’t love that they were dragging on the floor. A simple fix, though, could be to roll them or cut a portion off the bottom of each pant leg.

I would honestly say these pants are comparable to a pair of mum jeans I have from American Eagle, which I bought for around $US50 about a year ago. If I was running around doing errands, I would easily throw these on with a pair of Birkenstocks or a pair of flats.

Celia Fernandez/Insider These jeans pair well with flat shoes.

If I was looking to embody the effortless looks TikTok users are creating, I would pair these jeans with a white T-shirt and some Nike Air Force 1 sneakers or Vans.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The Walmart jeans could easily be dressed down with a pair of sneakers.

You could even dress up these jeans with a pair of heels for an effortless date-night look.

Celia Fernandez/Insider You could throw on a pair of heels if the jeans are too long.

In my opinion, the amount of wear you are going to get out of these $US10.44 jeans makes them worth every penny. You can wear them all year round and even get creative by making them your own.

