16 Facts About Walmart That Will Blow Your Mind

Walmart announced earnings this morning. The major retailer reported a net income of $0.97 per share on revenue of $109.5 billion. Analysts were expecting a profit of $0.98 per share on revenue of $108.86 billion. Everyone knows Walmart is an impossibly large global corporation intent on world domination.

So just how big is the multinational discount retailer?

Walmart has more employees — 2.1 million — than seven times the population of Iceland.

In 2011, Walmart registered $419 billion in sales — $7 billion more than Norway's 2010 GPD. If Walmart were a country, it would be the 25th largest economy in the world.

Roughly 4,700 (about 90%) of international stores operate under a banner other than Walmart, including Walmex in Mexico, Asda in the UK, Seiyu in Japan, and Best Price in India.

Each week, Walmart serves more than 200 million customers at more than 9,600 retail outlets in 28 countries.

In 2010, CEO Michael Duke's annual salary of $35 million earned him more in an hour than his employees earned in an entire year working for $8.75/hour.

In 2009, Walmart sold more bananas than any other item.

China's exports to Walmart accounted for 11% of the growth of the total U.S. trade deficit with China between 2001 and 2006.

Walmart is one of the largest private employers in the USA, and the largest in Mexico.

If Walmart's more than 900 million square feet of retail space were spread out over one place it would take up roughly 34 miles — about 1.5 times the size of Manhattan.

Walmart parking lots alone take up roughly the size of Tampa, Florida.

In 2000, Walmart was sued 4,851 times — about once every 2 hours.

90% of all Americans live within 15 miles of a Walmart.

The Walton family has given away about 2% of its net worth to charity — Bill Gates is giving away 48% of his net worth and Warren Buffet 78% of his net worth.

An additional Walmart Supercenter per 100,000 residents increases average BMI by 0.25 units and the obesity rate by 2.4%.

The most frequent destination typed into GPS device Telenav is Walmart.

