Walmart is facing backlash for selling an 'All Lives Matter' T-shirt online

Walmart is facing backlash for selling a T-shirt with the words “All Lives Matter” that Twitter users said was racist and dismissive of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In a statement to Global News, Walmart Canada said that a third-party seller was responsible for listing items that included variations on the “Lives Matter” phrase and that the company would review those items to ensure they complied with Walmart’s terms and conditions.

Walmart did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

Walmart is being criticised for selling a T-shirt with the words “All Lives Matter.”

Twitter users noticed earlier this week that the superstore was carrying the T-shirt, which they said was insensitive, racist, and dismissive of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Appalled to learn that Walmart Canada's on-line store is selling "All Lives Matter" t-shirts. This slogan was created by racists to oppose the legitimate demand that "Black Lives Matter." By selling these t-shirts, Walmart is siding with racists. — Susan White (@susanleewhite) June 25, 2020

@Walmart why are you selling all lives matter shirts?!? Why make it easier for the racists to get their clothing? — Jessica G-H (@jgwm3088) June 25, 2020

A selection of “Blue Lives Matter” T-shirts, referring to the police, also got a negative reaction online.

@Walmart I saw your video pledging $100M toward helping the Black communities around the country. I would love to see you raising the minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour AND removing of your "ALL/BLUE LIVES MATTER" merchandise. — Sarah Grace Wright (@gracechaffee) June 25, 2020

As of Thursday morning, the product had been removed from Walmart Canada’s website but was still available in the US. Several “All Lives Matter”T-shirts were listed under a third-party seller named Old Glory.

“At Walmart Canada, we stand against any form of racism or discrimination,” Walmart Canada told Global News. “We promote listening, seeking to understand and embracing individual differences.”

