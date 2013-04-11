Wal-Mart Executive Who Called Sales A 'Disaster' In Leaked Emails Is Out

The Wal-Mart executive who called February sales a “disaster” in leaked internal emails that panicked Wall Street has left the company, reports Renee Dudley at Bloomberg News.



Jerry Murray, a vice president of finance and logistics, departed his job after seven years, Dudley writes.

Leaked emails in February revealed that executives were concerned that not as many people were shopping at the mega-retailer. Murray also noted that sales were the worst they’d been in his seven years with the company.

News of the emails sent Wal-Mart shares plunging.

Since then, the retailer has been plagued by reports of bare shelves in stores as understaffed locations struggle to keep up.

Dudley reported that the current issues had nothing to do with Murray’s departure.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Murray has also worked for Honeywell and General Motors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.