Wal-Mart's Mission Is To Destroy Best Buy This Christmas

With Black Friday fast approaching, retailers are scrambling to offer the best deals possible in order to lure more customers in for the holiday shopping season. Walmart is doing just that, but more aggressively than most of its competitors:



Sun Sentinel: The chain’s power to undercut rivals has allowed it to slash prices on toys, books and other holiday items in recent weeks. The latest deals include a $20 Thanksgiving dinner for eight, an HP notebook computer for $298 (normally $448) and a Sharp 52-inch flat-panel television for $898 (normally $1,548).

“They put a stake in the ground and said, ‘We will not be beat this holiday season,’ ” said Joe Feldman, a senior retail analyst at Telsey Advisory Group. “Without question, everyone has to look out for Wal-Mart.”

Looking at the chart below, from Deutsche Bank, we can see that Walmart (WMT) does beat major competitor Best Buy (BBY) in terms of pricing, even if in some cases it’s just one or two dollars.

