Wal-Mart Workers Claim They Could Lose Their Jobs For Taking A 5-Minute Break

A group of Wal-Mart warehouse workers claim they were “suspended indefinitely” after taking a 5-minute break.

The 10 employees from Southern California took a “heat break” because temperatures exceeded 90 degrees, reports Kathleen Miles at The Huffington Post. These breaks are common in the hot weather.

But Friday, the men were told they were suspended over the short break, one worker, Ricardo Hernandez, told Miles.

Hernandez believes the real reason he and his colleagues were suspended was for bringing up safety concerns about the sweltering conditions. He said he and other workers have asked the retailer to provide water for the warehouse employees..

“I want management to hear us and take a walk in our shoes to see what we go through every day,” Hernandez told HuffPo. “They take us as a joke.”

The men work in the Olivet International warehouse, distributing luggage, handbags and apparel.

Wal-Mart declined HuffPo’s request for comment.

