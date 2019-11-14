Walmart employees who work on Thanksgiving get a free holiday dinner and discounts

Gunnar Rathbun/AP A Walmart store on Black Friday.

Walmart employees who work on Thanksgiving get a holiday meal in the store, a spokesperson for the company confirmed.

The meal is executed by over 4,500 store leaders and varies on a store-by-store basis.

Walmart will not hire seasonal workers for the holidays but instead allocate extra hours to current employees.

Walmart stores will operate regular hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Walmart is closed on Christmas.

The holidays are around the corner, and retailers across the country are gearing up for the shopping mayhem.

To encourage workers during what is historically a high-pressure time for retail, companies use different motivational techniques and perks for their employees.

For Walmart, employees who work on Thanksgiving get a free dinner, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. Additionally, Walmart employees who work from November 27 to November 30 get 15% off a variety of products on top of their usual 10% employee discount. Black Friday falls on November 29 this year.

Walmart stores will operate regular hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, though the retailer is closed on Christmas.

The Walmart holiday dinner varies from store to store. The company’s more than 4,500 store leaders execute the dinner in a way that makes it unique for each store and team, a Walmart spokesperson said.

In 2013, ABC News reported that Walmart employees working on Thanksgiving would receive traditional holiday meals with food items specific to their region.

Retailers like Target and Kohl’s have hired thousands of workers for the holiday season. To motivate seasonal and regular store workers, Target employees and executives have used the motto “WWABD: What Would A Badass Do.”

Walmart has opted to allocate additional holiday hours to current employees instead of hiring seasonal workers, as it has done for the last two years, the company spokesperson said.

“It has worked very well for us and the feedback from customers and associates has been overwhelmingly positive, which is why we will do this again during the upcoming holiday season,” the Walmart spokesperson said in an email. “There may be some hiring on a store-by-store basis, but the majority of our stores will be giving those hours to current associates.”

