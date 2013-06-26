Walmart Employees Blasted Marissa Mayer At Yahoo's Shareholder Meeting Today

This morning, Yahoo held its first annual shareholder meeting since Marissa Mayer took over as CEO last year.



After a presentation on Yahoo’s plans and products, Mayer and her top executives took questions from the shareholders present.

That’s when it got awkward.

Three of the first few shareholders stood up, announced that they were also current or former Walmart employees, and asked Mayer why she wasn’t a better advocate for them on Walmart’s board of directors, where she holds a seat.

Mayer declined to respoond to their questions.

It’s times like these when you have to wonder if the distraction of being on Walmart’s board is worth it for Mayer and Yahoo.

