We're About To Get Some Context For Those Leaked Wal-Mart Emails

Photo: daysofthundr46 / Flickr

Wal-Mart will be announcing its financial results of its quarter ending January.However, this may be one of the most closely followed Wal-Mart earnings announcements in a while.



Last week, Bloomberg reported that emails exchanged by Wal-Mart executives suggested that February sales so far were a “total disaster.” Blaming the recent payroll tax hike, among other things, at least one exec reportedly wrote that this was the “worst start to a month I have seen in my ~7 years with the company.”

A spokesperson for Walmart told Bloomberg that the emails “lack the proper context.”

Hopefully, any discussion of outlook will provide some context.

The earnings announcement is scheduled for release at 7:00 AM ET. We’ll be covering it live at BusinessInsider.com.

