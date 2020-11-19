Walmart's Black Friday Samsung smart TV sale is live a week early — get a 58" set for $398

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Shopping looking to pick up a new TV will find plenty to choose from during Walmart’s early Black Friday sale.

While the final lead-up sale kicks off November 25 at 7 p.m. EST online, shoppers can already take advantage of many discounts now. Several TVs are currently on sale with prices starting at just $US268, and we also found great discounts on robot vacuums, speakers, and more. While these are solid markdowns, we expect to see better doorbusters come Black Friday â€” though, those will be harder to snag due to increased interest and competition from other shoppers.

Of course, if you want to shop in-person on Black Friday, stores open at 5 a.m. on November 27.

Below, you’ll find the highlights from Walmart’s second round of pre-Black Friday deals, plus answers to frequently asked questions and what to expect ahead of the biggest shopping events of the year.

Best early Black Friday 2020 deals from Walmart

How do we select the best Black Friday deals at Walmart?

We only choose products that meet our high standard of coverage, from brands we’ve tested and trust.

We compare the prices against other retailers like Amazon, Target, and Best Buy and only include the deals that are the same or better (not including promotional discounts that come from using certain credit cards).

We research price history thoroughly, to ensure that every deal we list is actually worth your time.

What is Walmart’s pre-Black Friday schedule?

Walmart’s Black Friday 2020 will consist of an entire month of deals, instead of a long sales weekend. Walmart has been staggering its offers and introduces new ones every week until Black Friday. The final sale kicks off November 25 at 7 p.m. EST online and in-store on Black Friday, November 27 at 5 a.m. local time.

