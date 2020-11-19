Walmart will deliver your Christmas trees and hang your lights for you this year — see how it works

Noam Galai/Getty Images People walking among Christmas trees at Alstede Farms in New Jersey on October 24, 2020.

Walmart has launched a Christmas tree delivery program and a Christmas lights installation service this year.

In line with rising e-commerce trends amid the coronavirus pandemic, both services can be ordered online.

Walmart isn’t the only retail giant to announce a Christmas tree delivery initiative: last month, Lowe’s rolled out its own holiday tree home drop-off service as well.

In line with rising e-commerce trends amid the coronavirus pandemic, customers can order both services on Walmart’s website.

Christmas tree options range from recently chopped to potted plants, all from three to nine feet tall. However, the new home drop-off service doesn’t just stop at the classic tree: it also includes the delivery of Christmas-themed plants, like wreaths and poinsettias.



If Christmas-related plants don’t provide enough holiday joy, Walmart has also partnered with Handy for its lights installation program, which is limited to single or double-story homes. Installation on single-story homes costs $US129, while the service for double-story properties is more expensive at $US199. However, these prices don’t include the actual Christmas lights, extension cords, or clips.

The retail giant is also offering a lights removal service after the holiday season wraps up at $US99 for one-story homes and $US159 for two-story abodes.

Like the Christmas tree delivery program, the lights installation services can be ordered online.

Walmart isn’t the only giant who has launched a Christmas plant delivery initiative ahead of the holiday season: last month,Lowe’s launched its own holiday tree delivery plan as well.

