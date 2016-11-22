Walmart's Cyber Monday plans should have Amazon terrified

Walmart is kicking off its Cyber Monday deals three days early on Black Friday.

After launching Black Friday discounts online on Thanksgiving, the retailer will release a fresh batch of online deals at 12:01 a.m. ET on Friday, November 25.

Instead of referring to the second event as Cyber Monday, Walmart is calling it “cyber week,” since the deals will be available for a week starting Friday. (Walmart will also launch yet another round of deals on Cyber Monday).

The retailer is launching cyber week deals earlier to showcase its newly expanded online offering.

The company has nearly tripled its online assortment to 23 million products from 8 million last year in an effort to catch up to Amazon, which sells more than 353 million products (12 million directly and the rest from marketplace sellers, according to 360pi).

As a result, Walmart.com now carries many items that shoppers wouldn’t be able to find in a Walmart store, including products from brands like Michael Kors, Ray-Ban, and UGG.

To prevent customers from getting overwhelmed by all the new products, Walmart made improvements to its “recommendation engine,” which so far has led to a 20% increase in customer engagement with items the website recommends.

It has also built a new software called Electrode that helps its web pages load 33% faster, according to Walmart.

Here are some of the cyber week deals that shoppers will be able to take advantage of starting Friday:

Cyber Monday Deals starting Monday, Nov. 28 at 12:01 a.m. EST

Samsung HDTVs over 50 per cent off MSRP

Samsung 65″ 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV for $999 ($1,200 savings)

VIZIO 50″ 4K Ultra HD SmartCast Smart LED TV for $379.99 ($148 savings)

Dell Inspiron 15 Gaming Edition Laptop PC for $999.99 ($300 savings)

Call of Duty Dragonfly Drone with Camera for $89 ($10.99 savings)

Drones from DJI, Parrot, Autel, Yuneed and more starting at $199

Nerf N-Strike MEGA Mastodon Blaster with Free Blaster for $51 ($28 savings)

Sunglasses from Prada starting at $99.99, with other savings on brands like Ray-Ban, Gucci, Miu Miu, Cartier and more on Marketplace

Watches from Michael Kors starting at $99.99, with other savings on brands like Omega, Movado and more on Marketplace

Handbags from Rebecca Minkoff starting at $71, with other savings on brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Fossil and more on Marketplace

Boots from brands like Frye and UGG starting at $135 on Marketplace

Outerwear for the family starting at $9

Diamond jewellery savings up to $3,000

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

