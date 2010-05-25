Walmart Slashes iPhone 3GS Price In Half To $97

Walmart has cut the price of Apple’s 16 GB iPhone 3GS by $100 — to $97, from $197 — as Apple prepares to launch a new version of the iPhone in a few weeks.



Yesterday we noted that Apple was probably killing the $99 iPhone 3G. It would make sense that it would replace the $99 iPhone 3G with a $99 iPhone 3GS, which has more power, memory, storage, and faster Internet access.

We thought Apple would wait until it had a new iPhone model on the market before slashing prices, but apparently Walmart has the green light to do it early. (It’s unlikely Walmart would do this without Apple’s blessing.) The new iPhone should be out by mid-June.

See Also: 11 Reasons Investors Should Be Optimistic About Apple

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.