Walmart's Customers Complain Of Empty Shelves In Stores

daysofthundr46 / FlickrWal-Mart customers across the country are alleging that many stores have trouble keeping items stocked.



Wal-Mart’s workforce has fallen by 120,000 since 2008, reports Renee Dudley at Bloomberg News. But in the same time period, the company added 455 stores, leading to a staff shortage.

Bloomberg News reportedly received thousands of emails about the topic.

Dudley interviewed Bob Shank, a Tucson, Arizona man who said his local store had “bare shelves” with “yards of empty spaces” and “few employees visible, especially at the check-out counters.”

Another customer from Illinois said that Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton “must be rolling over in his grave to see what has become of his business.”

Wall Street analyst Colin McGranahan told Dudley that Wal-Mart’s problems can be attributed to a shortage of employee’s.

Wal-Mart is the largest U.S. employer, with a workforce of 1.3 million.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Wal-Mart denied that the story is accurate.

“The premise of this story, which is based on the comments of a handful of people, is inaccurate and not representative of what is happening in our stores across the country,” a spokeswoman said.

If Dudley’s story is true, it represents a huge problem for Wal-Mart.

Because of a payroll tax hike, Wal-Mart’s customers are financially stretched, and likely to be selective about their purchases.

If Wal-Mart doesn’t meet their discerning standards, it risks its customers going somewhere else.

