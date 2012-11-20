Walmart Customer Sentenced To Five Years For Punching A 70-Year-Old Greeter In The Face

The woman who punched a 70-year-old Walmart greeter in the face has been sentenced to five years in prison, USA Today reported.



Jacquetta Simmons, 27, was sentenced for the attack that knocked Grace Suozzi to the ground at a Batavia, NY, Walmart on Christmas Eve last year.

Suozzi fractured the side of her face, and incident was caught on tape by a security camera.

From the Daily Mail:

In court, Suozzi broke down as she told the court how her life has changed since that attack: ‘What she has taken away is irreplaceable, she has taken away my independence…she has taken away my joy and replaced it with trauma.”

Suozzi says she is bruised, afraid, depressed and cannot leave the house. She relied on that Walmart job to pay her bills and is now struggling.

Suozzi said there were times when she thought she would die following the assault. She says she suffers to this day, both physically and emotionally.

Here’s a video of the attack:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.