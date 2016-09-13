Walmart customer bizarrely posts footage of fatal shooting while laughing and smiling

A Walmart customer filmed the aftermath of a fatal shooting in a Kansas store’s parking lot and posted the video to Facebook.

In the video, Wendy Russell Macrorie shows what appears to be a dead body and warns against visiting Walmart, The Daily Mail reports.

“So this is interesting. I am at Walmart, which I hate going to, and this is happening in front of my car,” Macrorie says in the video, which was removed from Facebook on Monday.

“Apparently right in front of my car two men have been shot. I was inside buying some light bulbs and stuff — an inner tube for my son for his bike and everybody was telling everybody not to go outside,” she continues. “So you be careful when you’re going to Walmart. This is really scary and insane and grotesque and I am freaked out.”

The Daily Mail posted a copy of the video to its website.

At the end of the video, Macrorie says, “Gross, gross — don’t come to Walmart!”

Macrorie didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

One person was killed and two were critically injured in the shooting on Sunday, police spokesman Dan Tennis told NBC News. According to NBC News:

“As a woman was placing her infant in a car seat in the store’s parking lot, Tennis said, two suspects struck her in the back of the head with an unspecified object. Tennis said a good Samaritan was shot repeatedly after trying to help her. A second good Samaritan then intervened, Tennis said, shooting and killing one of the suspects. The second suspect fled and was apprehended by a K-9 team near the store, Tennis said. Both victims remained hospitalized in critical condition, he said.”

Walmart has been criticised in the past for the amount of crime that happens at its stores.

In Tampa, for example, the local police department has been so overwhelmed by calls to Walmart stores that the company has implemented a new “diversion” program to give petty shoplifters a slap on the wrist instead of jail time, The Tampa Bay Times reports.

The program allows first-time shoplifters who steal less than $25 to avoid criminal charges, according to the Times. As punishment, the offenders must take a class on retail theft and pay restitution.

NOW WATCH: Starbucks is hoping this new fall drink will be their next Pumpkin Spice Latte



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.