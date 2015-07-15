Walmart is discounting tons of stuff to compete with Amazon's Prime Day, these are the best deals

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Amazon announced last week that it was going to have “more deals than Black Friday” for it’s 20th birthday, July 15th, calling it Prime Day. Almost immediately, one of Amazon’s biggest competitors, Walmart, announced that it would have massive price cuts of its own on the same day.

Amazon’s deals are only available to Amazon Prime members, but you can get instant access to them by signing up for a free 30-day trial. (Just be sure to cancel it before your 30 days are up or you’ll be charged $US99 for a one-year membership.)

Walmart, however, does not require any membership; its sales are available to everyone. We combed through the selection to pick out the best ones you should know about. Check back here as the day goes on to see the most up-to-date deals.

All Day: Apple iPad mini 2, 16GB Wi-Fi + AT&T

List price: $US265

Price: $US429

39% off

All Day: GrillMaster 3-Burner Gass Grill

List price: $US119

Price: $US199

41% off

All Day: Vizio 2.0 Sound Stand



List price: $US118

Price: $US148

Great sound without taking up any more space than your current flatscreen TV

All Day: Black & Decker 18-Volt NiCad Drill and 133 pieces Home Project Kit

List price: $US50

Price: $US79.88

38% off

[email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.