WALMART CMO: 'You Don't Just Move To Bentonville On A Whim'

Photo: Screengrab from AdAge on YouTube

AdAge’s Jack Neff spoke with Walmart CMO Stephen Quinn about what’s happening at the world’s largest retailer.Quinn shared an interesting personal tidbit about how he has managed to stay at Walmart throughout a seven-year rollercoaster, and had some good advice for marketers looking to make it in the industry.



From AdAge:

“I’m fortunate to work for Walmart, because it does look at people’s careers over a longer term. And it’s a commitment. You don’t just move to Bentonville on a whim. You’ve got to really buy in. And that is a big piece of it.

“Marketers in general need to avoid being seen as hired guns. They need to commit to the company they’re serving. That means really buying into the culture they’re joining. The other thing for marketers in general, and I know a lot of marketers — I’m involved in the ANA — it’s really important to make sure it’s not about you. Because we’re promoters in general, we can sometimes mistake the need to promote ourselves. That can kind of be a real problem, unless you can personally string together a phenomenal number of programs that are just huge successes. A little humility and making sure it’s not all about you is important.”

NOW SEE: 22 Executives Share The Best Advice They Ever Received >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.