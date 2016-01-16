Walmart is closing hundreds of stores and laying off thousands of employees

Walmart is closing 269 stores and laying off thousands of employees.

The move will affect more than 16,000 employees, including 10,000 in the US.

The company is closing 154 locations in the US, including the company’s 102 smallest format stores, Walmart Express, which had been in pilot since 2011.

It’s part of an effort to shift resources to Walmart’s supercenters and smaller-format Neighbourhood Market stores.

Walmart will also close 23 Neighbourhood Markets, 12 Supercenters, seven stores in Puerto Rico, six discount centres, and four Sam’s Clubs.

The company said it would try to place laid off employees at other Walmart stores.

Employees who aren’t hired by nearby locations will get 60 days of pay and severance if eligible, as well as resume and interview skills training, the company said.

“The decision to close stores is difficult and we care about the associates who will be impacted,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement. “We invested considerable time assessing our stores and clubs and don’t take this lightly. We are supporting those impacted with extra pay and support, and we will take all appropriate steps to ensure they are treated well.”

Walmart hasn’t yet released a list of the locations that will be closing. The company will provide that information around noon on Friday.

