Walmart clarifies its policy on the sale of non-essential goods after a shopper said she was barred from buying a baby car seat

Courtesy of Kerri Dennis Kerri Dennis snapped this photo inside a Michigan Walmart store on Friday.

Some shoppers are frustrated and confused over new restrictions on the in-store sales of “nonessential” items, such as clothing, paint, and furniture.

Kerri Dennis said she was barred from buying a car seat at a Michigan Walmart store on Friday.

Michigan’s ban on the sale of “nonessential” items does not prohibit the sale of baby gear, however.

“Michigan customers are able to purchase baby car seats, baby furniture and other infant products at their local Walmart,” Walmart said in a statement. “We are reiterating this direction with store management to ensure consistent service to our customers across our Michigan stores.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kerri Dennis arrived at a Walmart store in Big Rapids, Michigan on Friday morning to buy groceries and a car seat for her friend, who is pregnant and due to give birth in May.

When she stepped inside, she said she found portions of the store – including the shelves stocked with baby gear – wrapped in yellow caution tape, with signs saying the store was prohibited by the state of Michigan from selling “nonessential” items.

The ban came from an order issued by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which went into effect Thursday evening.

Dennis said she tried to buy the car seat anyway, and was told she couldn’t.

“I went to buy one and the cashier told me legally she is not allowed to let me leave the store with it because it was in a taped off area,” she told Business Insider.

Dennis posted her experience on Facebook along with photos of baby gear wrapped in caution tape, and her post was shared thousands of times. By Friday afternoon, the caution tape around the baby gear had been removed, apparently, because of backlash from shoppers, she said.

An employee who answered the phone at the Big Rapids Walmart store on Friday afternoon said she couldn’t comment on the incident, and referred Business Insider to Walmart’s corporate office.

“Michigan customers are able to purchase baby car seats, baby furniture and other infant products at their local Walmart,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement. “We are reiterating this direction with store management to ensure consistent service to our customers across our Michigan stores. Customers are also welcome to purchase these items from the convenience of their home through Walmart.com.”

Dennis’s experience highlights some of the confusion around what products are considered essential and nonessential as some states and local governments enact restrictions on the sale of nonessential goods in stores.

Limiting purchases to what's "essential" at stores like @Target & @Walmart, @GovPhilScott &others are making things worse. People can't plant their Spring gardens or get items for organizational projects they now have time for.#ThursdayThought #Vermont#overreach pic.twitter.com/AdoBwI8u1r — Lyssa⚠️ (@free2Bfree98) April 9, 2020

Per order from @GovWhitmer, people in Michigan are now banned from purchasing a new baby car seat in stores. This is dangerous and this order needs clarification immediately. #migov #mileg pic.twitter.com/hlWNab6OTY — Tori Sachs (@Tori_Sachs) April 11, 2020

A bunch of stupid politicians in my district have decided what is essential to buy and non essential at Target and Walmart. Make-up is deemed essential but kids toys and electronics are not essential and roped off. This has gone way too far with these restrictions! — Dawn Michael, PhD???? (@SexCounseling) April 7, 2020

In Michigan, the ban specifically stated that stores more than 50,000 square feet must close areas dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centres, plant nurseries, and paint. For reference, the average Walmart supercenter is roughly 180,000 square feet. The order did not ban the sale of baby gear.

Some shoppers have criticised restrictions on “nonessential” items on social media, and several lawsuits have been filed over the outright closure of some businesses deemed nonessential.

Whitmer, the Michigan governor, on Sunday addressed the confusion over baby gear on Twitter.

We’ve seen misinformation circulating, so I’d like to be very clear — the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order does not ban the purchasing of car seats for children. You can read this FAQ and more here: https://t.co/NJ9OMtOfvN pic.twitter.com/UpRTMEUudT — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 12, 2020

The National Rifle Association has filed lawsuits against several states, including New York, California, and New Mexico, over the closure of gun stores. A small business in Pennsylvania that makes handbells for musicians has also filed a class-action lawsuit alleging that closure orders are violating its employees’ rights, according to MarketWatch.

Restrictions on sales of nonessential goods in stores does not affect online purchases. Customers can still purchase goods from restricted areas of stores online for home delivery.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.