Furious customers are complaining that Walmart cancelled their Apple Watch orders, sparking concerns that they might miss out on early Black Friday deals

REUTERS/Rick Wilking A Walmart employee explains Apple iPad options.

Angry customers are complaining that Walmart cancelled their Apple Watch orders, forcing them to miss out on early Black Friday deals.

On Thanksgiving Day, some shoppers took to social media to express disappointment that Walmart sold out of its Apple Watch Series 3 deal mere minutes after the retailer kicked off its Black Friday sale.

On Friday, more customers began complaining that Walmart had cancelled their orders up to two days after they originally went through.

Chicago resident Matthew Seelig told Business Insider he purchased an Apple Watch from the Walmart website right when Black Friday deals began on Wednesday at 10 p.m. He received a confirmation email shortly afterward that provided him with an in-store pick-up date of December 10.

However, on Friday morning Seelig found an email from Walmart.com in his inbox notifying him that his order had been cancelled. In the email, viewed by Business Insider, Walmart states, “We’re really sorry, but the items shown below are out of stock,” adding that the order was cancelled indefinitely “since we don’t know when we’ll get them in again.”

Courtesy of Matthew Selig An email from Walmart cancelling an Apple Watch purchase.

Seelig said he was concerned that even if the product is ultimately restocked, Walmart might not honour his Black Friday deal. To ensure he would still be able to purchase an Apple Watch at a discounted rate, he got in touch with a Walmart customer service representative on Friday morning, who told him to “rest assured, we will honour the price,” according to a transcript of his conversation obtained by Business Insider.

“I did find it frustrating, because I thought this was a way around going to the store and avoiding the crowds,” Seelig said. “I’m disappointed to see that they just sort of cancelled the order and I’m not really sure why.”

In addition to Seelig, at least a dozen more customers who purchased the Apple Watch on Walmart’s site on Wednesday took to social media to complain about cancellations.

@Walmart I ordered an apple watch on your black Friday sale. You just cancelled the order. Thanks a lot. Because of your stupid games, I missed the chance to buy it somewhere else. Are you going to fix this? — Chris Killian (@chrisnatca) November 29, 2019

Wth @Walmart??? My mom ordered an Apple Watch for my Christmas present Wednesday night when they went on sale and this morning she got an email saying it was cancelled because they’re out of stock.???? — Sam (@SamMendoza1018) November 29, 2019

Bought an #AppleWatch for $159 Wed immediately when the online @Walmart #BlackFriday sale started. Now @walmarthelp sends an email this morning saying the CONFIRMED & RECEIVED order is cancelled and out of stock. Was this a #scam? Dissapointed. Please make this right @WalmartInc. pic.twitter.com/eYyoGdq1Ng — Henry Duong (@LifeByHenry) November 29, 2019

“I need you to explain how you can cancel an order that was placed on Wednesday night online because it’s now ‘out of stock’, but it’s still available for purchase online at a much higher price?” one person commented on Walmart’s Facebook page.

Ordered the Apple Watch 3 at 10:02pm on Wednesday and just got an email today saying my order was canceled? Nice job @Walmart, you definitely lost a lot of customers because of that whole fiasco on Wednesday night — kristen (@KristenPtheIE) November 29, 2019

@Walmart My friend had ordered apple watch(6031996213795 – order number) on Nov 27,at 10pm. And he received an email saying the order has been received. Now he has received an email today saying it stands cancelled. This is so unfair. Please help asap. — Sreekanth M (@sreekodakkad) November 29, 2019

@Walmart hey Walmart let me ask you a question…why if I buy at 10pm on wed when sale started online, am I now getting the email that items are being cancelled!? WTF!?? — Alyson Pring (@Alypring87) November 29, 2019

Walmart was not immediately able to provide Business Insider with a comment on the apparent cancellations. The company has been responding to upset shoppers on social media, asking them to send a direct message to Walmart’s customer service account.

